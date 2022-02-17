 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earned our respect and our support
Earned our respect and our support

Please join me in voting for John Raney.

During the past 11 years, John Raney has represented this community in the state Legislature with a solid record of accomplishments in support of education, securing our border, funding law enforcement agencies and lowering property taxes.

John has operated a business in the Brazos Valley for more than 50 years, and he has raised his family in this community.

There is no need to wonder what he would accomplish if elected. He has earned our respect and our support.

BLANCHE BRICK

College Station

