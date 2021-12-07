 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early council voting continues
0 comments

Early council voting continues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Early voting in the Dec. 14 College Station City Council runoff election continues through Friday.

Councilman Dennis Maloney and challenger David Levine face each other for the Place 6 seat on the council

Registered voters may cast an early ballot at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facitility at 1603 Graham Road or in Room L526 at the Memorial Student Center on the campus of Texas A&M University. The polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Why bring a pet to a memorial?

I attended the Veterans Day Wall of Honor ceremony for the first time this month. It was a moving tribute to the veterans and veterans' families.

Nothing is free in government
Letters

Nothing is free in government

It's almost comical to see the "hypotheses" given by the progressives, especially among the mainstream media, to explain the outcome of the re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert