Eagle should report the whole story

Remember the Boston TV reporter who gave then-presidential candidate George W. Bush a pop quiz on the names of foreign prime ministers? That was in 1999 and was widely reported, with Bush's knowledge strongly derided.

Now let's move forward to the Sept. 17 issue of The Eagle. The paper does carry as front page news that President Joe Biden announced an Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and the the UK. That is news, as we're sharing technology in the form of nuclear submarines with Australia, offending our European allies in the process.

This was announced at a joint press conference, held virtually, with both the British and the Australian prime ministers.

What the paper failed to report is that our president didn't seem to know the Australian prime minister's name, referring to him as "that fellow down under" and "pal."

If not for the Associated Press's "Morning Wire," I might not have known this at all. At least the AP reported that Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "that he doesn't mind that President Joe Biden might have forgotten his name."