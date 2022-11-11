Eagle Opinion page too far to the left

The Eagle Opinion page has become nothing short of a leftist bullhorn. Every column attacks Republicans as some Nazi insurrectionists.

On Nov. 6, a leftwing university study out of California extrapolates from a small survey of chosen hard-right people that 5 million Americans would kill to achieve a political end.

The writer, George Skelton, said those Americans are Republicans and former President Donald Trump, defining MAGA Republicans as the cause. He forgets that Democrats actually have tried to kill Republican lawmakers and threatened Supreme Court justices' life, one having actual plans and means to kill a justice. He easily forgets the riots last year that actually did kill people and attacks on federal court houses in several states.

The Eagle seems to daily choose to promote the Democratic socialist line that only they can protect democracy and Republicans are a threat to democracy and, therefore, we must have a one-party rule.

Eagle editors are as guilty as anyone for promoting this daily.

MONTY DAVIS

Bryan