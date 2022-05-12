Drivers need to follow traffic laws

There's a lack of respect for our traffic laws by a large number of drivers.

Far too many drivers do not come to a complete stop at a stop sign or when making a right turn on red, as the law requires. There are at least two intersections where a right turn on red is prohibited, yet almost every day I watch a driver ignore the signage and turn right. I guess their time is too valuable to wait fo the next green light

A similar situation exists for traffic lights turning from green to yellow. I was taught that the yellow light means "prepare to stop." Too many drivers seem to consider a yellow light the signal to speed up and go through the light even as it turns red.

Then, there is the matter of speed limits. Unless prohibited by traffic congestion or the presence of police, a majority of drivers seem to think that the posted speed limit doesn't apply to them.

The average speed on the major thoroughfares in our communities is at least five mph above the posted limit. On the bypasses, it is much higher than the posted 70 mph.

On the intercity highways, especially the interstates, there seems to be no limit.

Finally, it would appear that many vehicles now are manufactured without turn signals. How else can one explain the numerous lane changes and turns made without using signals?

There are drivers who ignore traffic congestion or signs warning of road repairs ahead, drive past the drivers waiting their turn and expect to be let in because they have their turn signal on, often forcing their way into the waiting line of vehicles.

Is any driver's time so important that he or she risks receiving a ticket or, even worse, causing an accident that might even result in loss of life?

KEITH ARNOLD

Bryan