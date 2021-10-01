Dress codes target school girls

Do school dress codes target females? That’s a good question.

My daughter got dress-coded for a pair of jeans because of the rips. Which rip was the culprit? I don’t know. She’s worn these jeans off and on since the beginning of the school year, but she hasn’t received an infraction for them until now.

A couple of weeks ago, a parent in a local Facebook group complained that her daughter earned a warning for wearing a V-neck shirt. That post created a thread of parents complaining of their daughters receiving dress code warnings at various schools in the Bryan-College Station area.

What did all of these parents have in common? They had daughters.

As a parent, it makes me wonder why the school’s dress code policy doesn’t apply to sports attire, such as volleyball or cheerleading. That doesn’t mean I think the policy needs to become stricter. Just the opposite.