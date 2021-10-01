Dress codes target school girls

Do school dress codes target females? That’s a good question.
My daughter got dress-coded for a pair of jeans because of the rips. Which rip was the culprit? I don’t know. She’s worn these jeans off and on since the beginning of the school year, but she hasn’t received an infraction for them until now.
A couple of weeks ago, a parent in a local Facebook group complained that her daughter earned a warning for wearing a V-neck shirt. That post created a thread of parents complaining of their daughters receiving dress code warnings at various schools in the Bryan-College Station area.
What did all of these parents have in common? They had daughters.
As a parent, it makes me wonder why the school’s dress code policy doesn’t apply to sports attire, such as volleyball or cheerleading. That doesn’t mean I think the policy needs to become stricter. Just the opposite.
So, who gets to decide what’s appropriate and what’s not? Among a list of rules, the College Station Middle School Student Handbook states: School Board policy prohibits any clothing that in the principal’s judgment may reasonably be expected to cause disruption of or interference with normal school operations.
Back to the question. Do dress codes target female clothing? On the surface, if you read the handbook, the answer is no. But in the murky waters, I would say yes.
Boys don’t receive warnings for V-neck shirts, leggings, athletic shorts, an unbuttoned shirt, etc. So maybe, just maybe, the school dress code needs to be updated respectfully to stop targeting our daughters in the 21st century.
Because let’s be honest, wearing shorts — or having rips in jeans — above the fingertips isn’t interfering with normal school operations.
DAWN HUSTED
College Station