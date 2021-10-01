 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dress codes target school girls
0 comments

Dress codes target school girls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Do school dress codes target females? That’s a good question.

My daughter got dress-coded for a pair of jeans because of the rips. Which rip was the culprit? I don’t know. She’s worn these jeans off and on since the beginning of the school year, but she hasn’t received an infraction for them until now.

A couple of weeks ago, a parent in a local Facebook group complained that her daughter earned a warning for wearing a V-neck shirt. That post created a thread of parents complaining of their daughters receiving dress code warnings at various schools in the Bryan-College Station area.

What did all of these parents have in common? They had daughters.

As a parent, it makes me wonder why the school’s dress code policy doesn’t apply to sports attire, such as volleyball or cheerleading. That doesn’t mean I think the policy needs to become stricter. Just the opposite.

So, who gets to decide what’s appropriate and what’s not? Among a list of rules, the College Station Middle School Student Handbook states: School Board policy prohibits any clothing that in the principal’s judgment may reasonably be expected to cause disruption of or interference with normal school operations.

Back to the question. Do dress codes target female clothing? On the surface, if you read the handbook, the answer is no. But in the murky waters, I would say yes.

Boys don’t receive warnings for V-neck shirts, leggings, athletic shorts, an unbuttoned shirt, etc. So maybe, just maybe, the school dress code needs to be updated respectfully to stop targeting our daughters in the 21st century.

Because let’s be honest, wearing shorts — or having rips in jeans — above the fingertips isn’t interfering with normal school operations.

DAWN HUSTED

College Station

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Congress cannot control nature

In September 1938, at the age of 12, I went to the corner of 79th Street and 17th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. I want to experience the feel …

Be careful at Lick Creek Park
Letters

Be careful at Lick Creek Park

After living in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, for more than 50 years, I decided to sell my home and move to College Station, where my fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert