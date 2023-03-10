Don’t take funding from public schools

I attended Gov, Greg Abbott’s Parent Empowerment Night in Bryan earlier this week. Every speaker who took the stage that evening insisted that the Texas Legislature must pass an education savings account policy (sometimes referred to as a “school voucher bill”) to fulfill parents’ right to choose the best educational pathway for their children.

I beg to differ.

As a parent, I already have the right to educate my child in the way my husband and I see fit. Regardless of whether we place him in a public, private, or home school setting, we have the ability — and responsibility — to instill in him the values and beliefs we see as essential for his spiritual and intellectual development. We don’t need an education savings account to do that.

So what right is Gov. Abbott extending to parents, if not the right to make educational choices on behalf of our children? From what I can tell, it’s the “right” to receive financial assistance, funded by taxpayers, to shift the cost of our choices to the state.

The foundation for this “right” is shaky. I wouldn’t expect the city of Bryan to give me tickets to Six Flags if I chose not to use its public parks. Why would I expect the state to give me money for private education if I chose not to use public schools?

In all this excitement over “parental empowerment,” we’re failing to recognize that what’s really being proposed is a new entitlement program. Instead of urging our elected officials to pass a voucher bill, we should be asking them: What will this program cost? How will it be funded? How will we know the funds are being spent effectively?

And — is this the highest and best use of taxpayer dollars given that so many Texans are struggling to make ends meet?

I already have all the rights I need to parent my child well. I’d rather see those public funds stay where they can do the most public good.

ALLISON PENNINGTON

Bryan

No question that Texas is a better home

An article (Eagle, March 5) was headlined “Debate: Texas or California?” I don’t know the idiot who wrote it, but I lived in California for 45 years pastoring Baptist churches and I laughed so hard at the article.

If you want high taxes, moral pollution, extremely expensive housing, high cost of living, and an atheist governor who hates the church, move to California. If it is so great, why are people leaving by the thousands?

They moved to the South and Southwest, with Texas being the destination they went to more than any other state.

The most popular state Californians are moving to is Texas. If California is so great, why are they leaving and going to, of all places, Texas?

According to the article, in 2019, 82,235 Californians left for Texas. In 2021, California declined by 173,173 people. Since 2021, Texas population has increased by 470,708 people.

Looks to me that Texas is doing OK.

MILTON WOODALL

College Station

How are we to limit growth in the area?

On Tuesday, a letter writer urged local individuals to work together to “reign in” the “growth” of the local area. Was this a tongue-in-cheek asinine joke?

There were no specifics mentioned as to how exactly this might be accomplished.

So a reasonable person might have these questions:

Should an ordinance be enacted to criminalize the movement of new citizens to the area?

Should it become illegal to open a new business in the area?

Guess it takes all kinds of disjointed thinking to make the world go round.

HANK TAYLOR

Bryan