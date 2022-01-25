Don't squander our precious democracy

I think the editorial assessment (Eagle, Jan. 23) of President Joe Biden's first year in office was fairly balanced, which is itself kind of refreshing in our present era of seeming hyper partisanship.

I hope we all wish that every one of America’s most pressing problems would have been solved or improved on in year one. Of course, in our constitutional system of checks and balances, the president leads but must act in concert with Congress and our judicial system.

The editorial specifically mentioned the problems of inflation, COVID response, a still unresolved updated immigration policy, climate change, voting rights and, last but certainly not least, the alarming and almost tribal political divide that afflicts our country.

I do disagree that President Biden is at all to blame for not yet “uniting our nation.” I think he did reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal. However, his COVID relief bill that passed had no Republican votes. His proposed “Build Back Better” and voting rights bills that have not passed also have had no Republican support thus far.