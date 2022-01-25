Don't squander our precious democracy

I think the editorial assessment (Eagle, Jan. 23) of President Joe Biden's first year in office was fairly balanced, which is itself kind of refreshing in our present era of seeming hyper partisanship.
I hope we all wish that every one of America’s most pressing problems would have been solved or improved on in year one. Of course, in our constitutional system of checks and balances, the president leads but must act in concert with Congress and our judicial system.
The editorial specifically mentioned the problems of inflation, COVID response, a still unresolved updated immigration policy, climate change, voting rights and, last but certainly not least, the alarming and almost tribal political divide that afflicts our country.
I do disagree that President Biden is at all to blame for not yet “uniting our nation.” I think he did reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal. However, his COVID relief bill that passed had no Republican votes. His proposed “Build Back Better” and voting rights bills that have not passed also have had no Republican support thus far.
It was hoped that President Biden with his vast legislative experience would have been able to make deals across the aisle. With the internet, social media and other sources constantly pumping out disinformation and conspiracies that promote division among Americans, any voice of reason and compromise today is more often regarded as a form of tribal treason.
Let’s all listen to each other as Americans respectfully and thoughtfully and consider the other person’s point of view. We have a precious gift from our Founding Fathers whowrote our Constitution and from our soldiers who died on the beaches of Normandy and elsewhere to defend it — a “republic if you can keep it” and a nation of laws that is the gold standard of democracy, truth, and justice.
We can not be the generation that squandered this precious gift.
STUART F. LEWIS
College Station