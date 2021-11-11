Don't let the IRS take more money

This is how twisted the government is, and how stupid li'l lambs we are. The government uses taxpayers' money to fund an organization that wants to monitor every penny you make and spend to make sure it is getting what it believes it is entitled to.

Joe Biden wants to give the IRS millions more to go after people who the government thinks aren't giving enough of their money to the government.

Two huge problems: The government isn't entitled to any of your money. We've been handfed a load of bull so long we don't fight back any more. So the fact that it feels it can demand more anytime it wants is beyond insulting, especially the fact that it spends money like my ex-wife, faster then I make it — and I have nothing to show for it after it is done.

The government shouldn't be watching every penny coming in. The IRS should be watching every penny going out.

If our lawmakers can't live within their budget then they should give up their salaries and benefits packages before demanding that we pay more.

It's ridiculous that we will spend $413 billion this year just to pay off the interest on the debt. We don't pay one penny of the debt off. The debt is $25 trillion dollars, and the government wants more of our money while running up the debt even more.