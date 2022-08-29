Don't leave history to radical authors

Why should our governors and legislators concern themselves with the way history is being taught to young people and not leave it to the professionals like Stephanie Coontz and 1619 project author Nicole Hannah-Jones?

Look no further than Coontz’s Evergreen State College, where indoctrinated animus against whites and males drove even a liberal professor like evolutionary biologist Brett Weinstein out of the campus for fear of his life.

Evangelical Christians and other religious people are also targets of today’s neo-Marxist campus historians.

Coontz demonstrates this by accusing white evangelical leaders of not believing that Black Lives Matter, unlike earlier evangelicals who fought for emancipation.

I don’t speak for all white evangelicals, but I worried that helping propagate dangerous paranoias against white people generally and law enforcement specifically could lead to racial unrest and a deadly violent crime wave.

While this continuing convulsion largely spared the neighborhoods of their white progressive intellectual “allies”, many Black businesses and citizens have not faired as well.

Thomas Sowell asked, "Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?”

Sadly, the answer seems to be yes. But it’s not too late to change our minds.

MATT POLING

College Station