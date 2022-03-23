Don't judge people be place of birth

Martin Ivens’ column (Eagle, March 16) offered a timely warning against a “blanket cultural boycott” of all things Russian.

As he demonstrated, a person’s native language or place of birth is not necessarily an indication of his or her political loyalties.

The United States made that mistake in its hysteria against all things German in World War I, among other things practically wiping out the study of German in public schools.

However, I have discovered evidence of doughboys, men in U.S. military service, writing home from overseas in the German language to the home folks in at least six different states. Often their letters were published in German-American newspapers here, which used the word “Fatherland” to refer to the United States.

I have discovered tombstones in German and five other languages besides English, commemorating men who died in U.S. service during World War I.

It is possible for someone to be an American patriot in other languages besides English, and to be a traitor in the English language. If you don’t believe me, ask Marie Yovanovitch.

Or Tucker Carlson, and the man he worships (the name escapes me).

WALTER D. KAMPHOEFNER

Bryan