 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't change horses in midstream
0 Comments

Don't change horses in midstream

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Reflecting the values of Brazos County is what Rep. John Raney has been doing in Austin the past five terms. “Don’t change horses in midstream,” quoted by Abraham Lincoln in an 1864 speech.

It is extremely unusual for a freshman legislator to be appointed to serve on the Appropriations Committee as was Rep. Raney.

John Raney opened Texas Aggieland Bookstore as a senior at Texas A&M and has continued to see about the daily operations for 52 years.

Rep. Raney’s opponent moved back to BCS three years ago. He states that his business experience is being a partner in a few corporations. We know that has nothing to do with running a business, making payrolls, etc. How would he know how to write a budget for our state?

Also enormous for Texas A&M, Rep. Raney has served on the Higher Education Committee for several terms. He knows how to work in the system to get bills filed, through the committees and passed to the floor. He has relationships with other members and is able to negotiate with those from both sides of the aisle.

One of the most urgent needs of this community and our state is to stop the flow of illegals through our southern border. John has been to the border several times and has had briefings with border patrol and the DPS. Rep. Raney has worked consistently to get more funding for the needs at the border. We want him to continue this.

Please vote to reelect John Raney to the Texas House. Let's don't change horses in midstream.

SARAH PARKS

Dallas

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Candidate worked hard for son
Letters

Candidate worked hard for son

I wholeheartedly endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge. He did more than just represent my son in the biggest pi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert