Reflecting the values of Brazos County is what Rep. John Raney has been doing in Austin the past five terms. “Don’t change horses in midstream,” quoted by Abraham Lincoln in an 1864 speech.

It is extremely unusual for a freshman legislator to be appointed to serve on the Appropriations Committee as was Rep. Raney.

John Raney opened Texas Aggieland Bookstore as a senior at Texas A&M and has continued to see about the daily operations for 52 years.

Rep. Raney’s opponent moved back to BCS three years ago. He states that his business experience is being a partner in a few corporations. We know that has nothing to do with running a business, making payrolls, etc. How would he know how to write a budget for our state?

Also enormous for Texas A&M, Rep. Raney has served on the Higher Education Committee for several terms. He knows how to work in the system to get bills filed, through the committees and passed to the floor. He has relationships with other members and is able to negotiate with those from both sides of the aisle.