Don't blame us for breaking the budgets

After reading over the city and county budgets, I figured out where the problem lies in politics: math. These are the guys who got D's in math but were passed anyway in high school.

Have to be, because no other human being could come up with a budget with expenses of $499,270,403 with an income of only $483,583,252.

You know they don't balance their personal budgets like that. Same crap, local, state and federal. The part that really is insulting though is this 1/2 cent reduction in our property taxes.

All of us paying property taxes know we experienced a 30% value increase already this year. So local governments already are getting a 30% increase in revenues but they raised spending over last year by 12.8%.

Funny, when they come for more money they never use the word half a cent. Its always 10-20-30 percen , but when they give a little back its 1/2 a cent. It should have been a 2% to 3% reduction minimum after the 30% increase we experienced already. but hey they can't give us that much back because they have to balance the budget.

But the thing that's insulting is they think its OK, like they have the right to spend more then they bring in. If we did that there would be late fees, penalties, and eviction notices on our doors.

Vote them all out, every single one of them who voted to spend more of our money than they take from us already.

If they overspend, the first thing we should cut is their paychecks, and when it comes time to pay those bills, garnish their bank accounts, not the taxpayers. The tax payers didn't overspend so why should they have to foot the bill.

It's time to start getting rid of politicians again, by any means necessary.

ALBERT GONTER

Bryan