Don’t be hasty with Amazon drones in CS

If approved, Amazon Prime Air will begin drone delivery service to much of College Station with insufficient protections for residents and no time limit.

Our fire risk has not been fully analyzed despite a previous 25-acre fire caused by Amazon’s drone in Oregon and our hot, dry conditions and previous gas pipeline leaks.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s noise projection is based on only one drone. There will be two to four drones leaving and arriving at the heliport at once.

We need the FAA to ensure the following:

A maximum three-month trial period with an independent study, paid for by Amazon, of actual peak decibel readings.

Maximum daily drone deliveries of two per home.

Disclosure of equipment on Amazon’s drones or auxiliary equipment that could compromise resident safety, privacy and security and implement protections.

Disclosure of policies and procedures to be followed by Amazon in the event of flyaways or uncontrolled descents, including those on private property.

Creation of a website with detailed information about this test program, policies and procedures and real-time postings of accidents and flyaways, incident reports, complaints and issues of residents, and independent measurements of noise and vibration.

The community needs the ability to terminate this drone service.

After the trial period, the city of College Station should hold a public hearing to determine if this program should continue.

The draft FAA study is available at www.faa.gov/uas/advanced_operations/nepa_and_drones/

Please submit emailed comments to the FAA by Oct. 14 to 9-FAA-Drone-Environmental@faa.gov with the subject: Amazon Prime Air College Station Draft EA

DENISE SNYDER

College Station