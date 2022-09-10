Doing a disservice to people of the county

I am writing to express not only my frustration, but my anger over the fact that Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were absent from the most important vote of the year.

They are being compensated to do a job and their absence is no less than a dereliction of duty. It is shameful and inexcusable.

And they add insult to injury by being disrespectful to the very residents who pay their salaries.

This is unacceptable on every level and their behavior is doing a gross disservice to the residents of Brazos County.

DIANA PEREZ

College Station