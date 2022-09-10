 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doing a disservice to people of the county

  • 0

I am writing to express not only my frustration, but my anger over the fact that Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were absent from the most important vote of the year. 

They are being compensated to do a job and their absence is no less than a dereliction of duty. It is shameful and inexcusable. 

And they add insult to injury by being disrespectful to the very residents who pay their salaries. 

This is unacceptable on every level and their behavior is doing a gross disservice to the residents of Brazos County.

DIANA PEREZ

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Lord moves in mysterious ways

Could it be that, like Job, Donald Trump is being tempted by the Devil? Could all his financial, political and criminal problems be ways to te…

A tax break would have been nice

The Bryan City Council met recently and voted to recommend keeping the same property tax rate of $0.629 for 2023. This is just short of .63 ce…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert