Does Biden want to destroy America?

Doesn't the White House and its dwellers know what we here in America look like when we are standing on 264 billion barrels of untapped oil? And not drilling for it.

And yet, we are begging Saudi Arabia for more of its oil.

This country was built on fossil fuels, as with most of the wealthy countries around the world.

The world doesn't have the infrastructure for electric vehicles and most likely won't have it for another 15 or 20 years. How will this affect our electrical grid? And our bills?

It makes you wonder whether Joe Biden (or his puppet masters) might be wanting to destroy America? I think that's called treason, is it not?

GARY MAX GAITHER

College Station