Do something to change Washington

What's bizarro land?
Well, we used to call it Washington ,D.C. but bizarro land is more descriptive.
I was there recently and this is what I heard:
"Hey, guys, maybe we should do something about the border."
"What border?"
"You know, the one with all the people gathering under the bridge"
"Oh that. I thought that Texas was taking care of it."
"Well, it's getting kinda bad down there"
"Maybe in a week or two we could send someone down there to take a look"
"Good idea, but let's pass the $3.5 trillion help bill first. Surely, the situation will be resolved. Look how great we did in Afghanistan.
Do something!
JOAN HOLTZAPPLE
Bryan