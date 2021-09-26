 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Do something to change Washington
0 comments

Do something to change Washington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

What's bizarro land?

Well, we used to call it Washington ,D.C. but bizarro land is more descriptive.

 I was there recently and this is what I heard: 

"Hey, guys, maybe we should do something about the border." 

"What border?"

 "You know, the one with all the people gathering under the bridge"

"Oh that. I thought that Texas was taking care of it."

"Well, it's getting kinda bad down there" 

"Maybe in a week or two we could send someone down there to take a look"

"Good idea, but let's pass the $3.5 trillion help bill first. Surely, the situation will be resolved. Look how great we did in Afghanistan.

Do something!

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert E. Lee betrayed America
Letters

Robert E. Lee betrayed America

Blanche Brick (Eagle, Sept. 14) recommends a balanced view of Robert E. Lee, remembering positives about him along with the fundamental poison…

Letters

Congress cannot control nature

In September 1938, at the age of 12, I went to the corner of 79th Street and 17th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. I want to experience the feel …

Be careful at Lick Creek Park
Letters

Be careful at Lick Creek Park

After living in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, for more than 50 years, I decided to sell my home and move to College Station, where my fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert