Do something to change Washington

What's bizarro land?

Well, we used to call it Washington ,D.C. but bizarro land is more descriptive.

I was there recently and this is what I heard:

"Hey, guys, maybe we should do something about the border."

"What border?"

"You know, the one with all the people gathering under the bridge"

"Oh that. I thought that Texas was taking care of it."

"Well, it's getting kinda bad down there"

"Maybe in a week or two we could send someone down there to take a look"

"Good idea, but let's pass the $3.5 trillion help bill first. Surely, the situation will be resolved. Look how great we did in Afghanistan.

Do something!

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan