Do not acquiesce to utter nonsense

In the first part of the 20th century, medical "scientists" removed portions of human brains to correct behavioral abnormalities.

These operations proved disastrous, but were acclaimed by the intellectuals of the day. Doctors knew that some portions of the brain controlled certain behaviors, so they cut some out.

This was not medicine. It was simply indifferent experimentation on innocent human subjects.

Today we experiment on the even more innocent — young people and children, We fill them with puberty-blocking hormones and remove, alter and replace their sex organs.

It is not a matter of ignorance. it is science and medicine run amok. "Mad scientists" and diabolical doctors join with pernicious politicians.

As in the 20th century we again have a mad man conducting a war of genocide. A blathering old politician pretends to lead the free world.

If we are not to repeat the disasters of the past century, every sensible person on earth must work together so that "never again" results in never again.

Do not acquiesce to nonsense. Don't just disagree — take time to reason.

JOE WATERS

Bryan