I recall seeing that Texas Department of Transportation and the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization are planning to award another diverging diamond design for the University Drive at Earl Rudder Freeway intersection.
The one that was done at F.M. 60 and F.M. 2818 hasn't done much to improve traffic flow and, in some cases, creates the need for emergency vehicles to use alternate routes in order to get around traffic stopped within that intersection. Additionally, if a driver experiences a problem with their vehicle in that area, instead of pulling it over to the side and out of traffic, it must remain in a lane and subsequently get towed as soon as a tow truck can arrive.
These problems are due to the curbed roadways and walls constructed within that design that eliminates the ability of motorists to pull out of the way of ambulances or disabled vehicles to get out of a travel lane.
This isn't the utopia for traffic flow improvement.
MASON NEWTON
College Station