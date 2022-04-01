Disappointed in this year's Oscars

Am I the only one disappointed in this year's Academy Awards presentation?

On the positive side, I was amazed that such good movies were produced during the long COVID period. That's really the astonishing thing.

But I was also perplexed at some of the people and presentations during the show.

Some women wore the latest dress styles. Haute couture, I guess, that barely kept breasts contained. I was expecting a wardrobe malfunction at any time.

Don't get me wrong: I think women's breasts are beautiful — but some need less attention than others.

Also, it's clear the Academy needs a "code of ethics" — if an actor slaps a presenter on stage, he automatically loses hisOscar — if has one coming.

Maybe the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will have that in place for next year's show.

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan