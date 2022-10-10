 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disappointed in Bryan P&Z Commission

  • 0

To say I am disappointed in the members of the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission would be an understatement. Some on this board I consider friends. Their actions have consequences.

The P&Z basically wants to hold the Bryan school district hostage until it agrees to sell part or all the property that it purchased with the consent of Brazos County voters in a bond election. P&Z members now think this area should be sold for retail use, even though not one group put in a bid when it was up for sale. 

Now, at the last minute the P&Z and city do not want to approve the zoning request because it might cost the city a few tax dollars. 

I am all for economic growth, but it appears to me that the P&Z's main factor is the mighty dollar because anyone who has worked side by side with these employees know how valuable they are to our community.

People are also reading…

This should be a time the Bryan school district is celebrated with a great complex that can answer its needs — something we all can be proud of and located at a prominent location. If our schools are not a top priority, our community will never achieve the growth in Bryan that has been sought. 

The optics do not look good when four of the P&Z members running for election in November are now being endorsed by the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association.

I hope and pray the mayor and city council realize the error of the P&Z and approve the request from the school district.

WILEY TARVER

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get the Marxists out of education

I’m a retired teacher and continue to be interested in education. I just read Pete Hegseth’s “Battle for the American Mind.” It presents a lot…

Need a mayor to put people first

When I think of Mike Southerland, I see a man who spends hours going over the Bryan’s budget and figuring out where the money went.

Two commissioners shirking duties

It’s disappointing to see Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford play a game of chicken with the Brazos County FY 2023 tax rate…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert