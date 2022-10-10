Disappointed in Bryan P&Z Commission

To say I am disappointed in the members of the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission would be an understatement. Some on this board I consider friends. Their actions have consequences.

The P&Z basically wants to hold the Bryan school district hostage until it agrees to sell part or all the property that it purchased with the consent of Brazos County voters in a bond election. P&Z members now think this area should be sold for retail use, even though not one group put in a bid when it was up for sale.

Now, at the last minute the P&Z and city do not want to approve the zoning request because it might cost the city a few tax dollars.

I am all for economic growth, but it appears to me that the P&Z's main factor is the mighty dollar because anyone who has worked side by side with these employees know how valuable they are to our community.

This should be a time the Bryan school district is celebrated with a great complex that can answer its needs — something we all can be proud of and located at a prominent location. If our schools are not a top priority, our community will never achieve the growth in Bryan that has been sought.

The optics do not look good when four of the P&Z members running for election in November are now being endorsed by the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association.

I hope and pray the mayor and city council realize the error of the P&Z and approve the request from the school district.

WILEY TARVER

Bryan