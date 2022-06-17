 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dick Polman's column was arrogant, rude

We have been loyal subscribers to The Eagle for 17 years and we have never been so offended and insulted as we were by the very liberal biased column by Dick Polman (Eagle, May 29).

We started just to ignore the column and waited this long to respon in order to do so with a clear head. At a time when parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends are heartsick, are grieving over the slaughter of their children — and need comfort and encouragement — what does Polman do but take the opportunity to use these horrible events for a political soap box to put down thousands of people in the Bryan-College Station rea who are pro-life or support the Second Amendment.

Polman concluded his article with the words: "More than ever, we're held hostage by the 'pro-life' American eethod: Life begins atconception and ends with a Second Amendment execution."

Whatever his personal beliefs and opinions are, he has a right to them, but he has gone beyond the realm of common sense and politeness with his arrogant attitude.

MILTON and BEVERLY WOODALL

College Station

