Destruction can be seen at new park

The private, for-profit Big Shot Golf is open. Pictures in The Eagle and on KBTX-TV suggest that this facility occupies more acreage than just the building.

I assume that the city has a long-term lease agreement with this company.

All of this brings three questions:

• How much acreage is under lease?

• What are the financial aspects of the lease?

• Does the money derived from the lease go to the Parks and Recreation Department?

The whole development of the former golf course has serious monetary and environmental problems. When first presented to Bryan residents, the cost was estimated at $35 million to $40 million. Then the cost estimate was set at $70 million. The latest estimate is now $100 million.

I have seen the "progress" of the new boulevard. It is intended to tie in to Williamson Drive. This bisects the former golf course. How much acreage, once green space. is now or will be covered by concrete?

By the way, announcement of the agreement with Big Shot Golf came less than a week after the city council officially accepted the plan for the park.