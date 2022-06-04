 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Departure from holy scripture hurts us

  • 0

This letter is in response to June 2 opinion column, "Cruel indifference to violence against children." 

Pardon my French, but what a crock! Why does The Eagle print such bias, coming from the Los Angeles Times no less?    

This is not journalism. It is propaganda (see Webster’s definition for this word.) The writer said, “Many politicians — but mostly Republicans — show cruel indifference to other forces that hurt children.”

So right off the bat, the writer addresses guns, climate control, vaccines, refusal to wear masks, abortion, welfare and violence ... and slants it to his agenda.  

Adults I know are grieved over the safety of our children. Many children never even get to experience their first breath.  

Research has its own facts concerning coronavirus, vaccines and masks. And welfare — giving monthly payments year after year. How about teaching a man to fish and not be allowed to be crippled for a lifetime, losing self-esteem and becoming dependent on the government.  

People are also reading…

Yes, parents should be able to tell their children that they will be safe. Fact is, evil is running rampant and unharnessed in our world. Cause and effect — go back to the Founding Fathers, the Constitution, using holy scripture as their foundation.  

There are reasons America is in such a mess. Our foundation is crumbling. We have departed from holy scripture. 

KARLYN FEDORA 

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Decision on polling place was wrong

I always look forward to Election Day! It is so exciting to see the final day of campaigns, see who our newly elected officials will be locall…

Held grandchildren closer in Uvalde

News coverage, videos that go on forever showing replays of the horrible moments in Uvalde don't even come close to describing what it is real…

Join the League of Women Voters

As president of the recently restarted League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley (LWV-BV), I am inviting everyone 18 or older to join us.

Remove cellphones from our schools

These 18 year olds today can be said to be part of the "pandemic generation," living through the pandemic isolation where many had no way to f…

Thank you for loving look at school

Many thanks to Nate Sharp for his years of volunteer service at Forest Ridge Elementary School in College Station — and for writing so beautif…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert