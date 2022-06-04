Departure from holy scripture hurts us

This letter is in response to June 2 opinion column, "Cruel indifference to violence against children."

Pardon my French, but what a crock! Why does The Eagle print such bias, coming from the Los Angeles Times no less?

This is not journalism. It is propaganda (see Webster’s definition for this word.) The writer said, “Many politicians — but mostly Republicans — show cruel indifference to other forces that hurt children.”

So right off the bat, the writer addresses guns, climate control, vaccines, refusal to wear masks, abortion, welfare and violence ... and slants it to his agenda.

Adults I know are grieved over the safety of our children. Many children never even get to experience their first breath.

Research has its own facts concerning coronavirus, vaccines and masks. And welfare — giving monthly payments year after year. How about teaching a man to fish and not be allowed to be crippled for a lifetime, losing self-esteem and becoming dependent on the government.

Yes, parents should be able to tell their children that they will be safe. Fact is, evil is running rampant and unharnessed in our world. Cause and effect — go back to the Founding Fathers, the Constitution, using holy scripture as their foundation.

There are reasons America is in such a mess. Our foundation is crumbling. We have departed from holy scripture.

KARLYN FEDORA

College Station