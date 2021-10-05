Delighted candidate has chosen to run

I was absolutely delighted when I heard William Wright is running for City Council. This is a young man I met when he was in Cub Scouts in good ol’ Pack 602 at South Knoll Elementary with my twin boys.

You know all those Scout traits: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind … . That’s William! I also had the privilege of teaching William Spanish at A&M Consolidated Middle School, so I got to see those traits in action on a daily basis.

He has chosen to stay in this community and continues to demonstrate these traits as a leader in a prominent local business. He already has proven his desire to serve the city as a member of the Historical Preservation Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Dennis Maloney, whom I am very happy to see running again, says there is just one litmus test for making decisions when you serve on the council: Is it good for College Station?

I believe William would follow this guiding principle as well.

Get out and vote!

LINDA BENDIKSEN

College Station