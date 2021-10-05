 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delighted candidate has chosen to run
0 comments

Delighted candidate has chosen to run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I was absolutely delighted when I heard William Wright is running for City Council. This is a young man I met when he was in Cub Scouts in good ol’ Pack 602 at South Knoll Elementary with my twin boys.

You know all those Scout traits: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind … .  That’s William!  I also had the privilege of teaching William Spanish at A&M Consolidated Middle School, so I got to see those traits in action on a daily basis. 

He has chosen to stay in this community and continues to demonstrate these traits as a leader in a prominent local business. He already has proven his desire to serve the city as a member of the Historical Preservation Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Dennis Maloney, whom I am very happy to see running again, says there is just one litmus test for making decisions when you serve on the council: Is it good for College Station?

I believe William would follow this guiding principle as well.

Get out and vote!

LINDA BENDIKSEN

College Station

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Candidate would bring leadership
Letters

Candidate would bring leadership

As a retired senior Air Force officer, I’ve had the privilege over the past four decades to observe, lead and mentor many hundreds of other leaders. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert