Delighted candidate has chosen to run

I was absolutely delighted when I heard William Wright is running for City Council. This is a young man I met when he was in Cub Scouts in good ol’ Pack 602 at South Knoll Elementary with my twin boys.
You know all those Scout traits: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind … . That’s William! I also had the privilege of teaching William Spanish at A&M Consolidated Middle School, so I got to see those traits in action on a daily basis.
He has chosen to stay in this community and continues to demonstrate these traits as a leader in a prominent local business. He already has proven his desire to serve the city as a member of the Historical Preservation Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Dennis Maloney, whom I am very happy to see running again, says there is just one litmus test for making decisions when you serve on the council: Is it good for College Station?
I believe William would follow this guiding principle as well.
Get out and vote!
LINDA BENDIKSEN
College Station