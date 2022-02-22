 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dedicated to making a difference
Dedicated to making a difference

I have been blessed to know Krystal Kelly as a previous co-worker and an amazing friend for more than 10 years.

She is definitely the best candidate for district clerk. She is honest, trustworthy, reliable and wholeheartedly dedicated to making a difference.

LORI CHARANZA

College Station

