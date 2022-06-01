Decision on polling place was wrong

I always look forward to Election Day! It is so exciting to see the final day of campaigns, see who our newly elected officials will be locally, statewide and nationally and, last week, who would win the runoffs!

I always drive around and visit polling sites, talk to candidates, and watch the numbers of locals voting at each location.

As I visited sites, I was shocked to see the Galilee Baptist Church location void of voters. As I looked closely, I noticed two local candidates directing voters to go to other locations much farther and more inconvenient than Galilee where voters always vote and in the neighborhood where they live.

The candidates were justifiably dismayed and voters didn't understand.

I left and drove to the Election Administrator's office and spoke with her. She explained why it was closed ... but that explanation was denied by people who supposedly made the decision to close the location for the runoff.

Rumors hurt elections.

The saddest part of all of it was listening to the voters as they talked to candidates as I stood observing. Many voters responded upon learning the location was closed, that "they" didn't want them to vote, that "their" vote doesn't count anyway, along with blaming elected officials and so forth.

This decision was wrong and must never happen again. Never. We cannot as a community disenfranchise voters, ever.

Oh, and by the end of the day, more than 140 people stopped and were turned away. No telling how many drove by and never stopped.

Those 140 votes could have made the difference in local elections. Speak out, help fix this unjust decision.

JUDY LeUNES

College Station