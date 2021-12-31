Dangerous message on sexual assault

Get rid of victim blaming

In the Dec. 21 issue of The Eagle, a column by Christine Flowers, an former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, makes some troubling assertions.

In the column — "Get rid of Christine Blasey Ford Time" — Flowers asserts that it’s hard to understand why a victim of sexual assault in the U.S. would wait years to come forward.

She invokes the “we have a woman vice president” trope to blame female victims who wait, stating that it’s not justice they are after once the statute of limitations has passed.

As if living in a country with a woman vice president makes us any less sexist than living in a country with a black president made us any less racist.

The truth is that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), one in six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.