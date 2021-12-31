Dangerous message on sexual assault

Get rid of victim blaming
In the Dec. 21 issue of The Eagle, a column by Christine Flowers, an former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, makes some troubling assertions.
In the column — "Get rid of Christine Blasey Ford Time" — Flowers asserts that it’s hard to understand why a victim of sexual assault in the U.S. would wait years to come forward.
She invokes the “we have a woman vice president” trope to blame female victims who wait, stating that it’s not justice they are after once the statute of limitations has passed.
As if living in a country with a woman vice president makes us any less sexist than living in a country with a black president made us any less racist.
The truth is that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), one in six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center has found that approximately 63% of sexual assaults go unreported. Many victims fear retaliation, especially if the perpetrator is a family member or supervisor.
According to Human Rights Watch, 62% of military service members who reported sexual assault faced retaliation.
Many victims also feel shame, or feel that nothing will happen if they report their assault. With an overwhelming backlog of rape kits standing in the way of accountability, it’s easy to see why someone wouldn’t put herself through the trauma of endless waiting and a trial.
Flowers is more concerned with upholding the reputation of “forgettable cads” such as "Sex and the City’s" Chris Noth, than she is with actual victims of sexual assault.
This is a dangerous notion — one that keeps victims in the shadows and justice nowhere to be found.
KIMBERLY IKPO
Bryan