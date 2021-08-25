Cultural outing was a success

It had been way too long since the ladies of Beta Kappa Sigma, Hilltop Lakes Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, had a cultural outing.

Denise Hodges planned a special evening in Bryan that all the ladies agreed was a wonderful time! First stop was Messina Hof Winery for a delicious dinner and great conversation.

Next the ladies enjoyed a hilarious play at StageCenter Theatre. The play, "Savannah Sipping Society," had a cast of four who did an outstanding job with their performance. The actors delivered so many one-liners just perfectly and kept all the ladies laughing together!

Finally, the evening ended with yogurt and toppings galore at the Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt!

All the sisters in Beta Sigma Phi agreed it had been much too long since they had been on a cultural outing and are looking forward to the next great time!

BRENDA SAVELL

Hilltop Lakes