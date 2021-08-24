Cult of Donald Trump must end

Joe Biden has a secret weapon! His name is Donald J. Trump.

Biden, despite being one of the most incompetent presidents in history, Trump just has far too much baggage to win another election.

Let’s begin with the insurrection on Jan. 6. The president of the United States incited a riot — with really twisted logic — thinking his followers could invade the Senate Chamber and compel Vice President Mike Pence and the members of the Electoral College to change their votes and vote in his favor.

When Pence refused to do this, he was accused of being a traitor. Despite Republican efforts to play it down, the riot was as vicious as it was deadly. One hundred forty Capitol Police were injured, and several committed suicide and lawmakers were placed in grave danger.

To quote former presidential adviser Peggy Noonan “As I have written, in running in fear from him, they are running from a corpse. Because the insurrection changed everything. They say, “Trump got 74 million votes”, but many Republicans held their noses to vote for him.