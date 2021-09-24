 Skip to main content
CSAN recommends council candidates
Letters to the Editor

While most of the media’s attention is on state and national politics, local government is what has the most direct impact on our day-to-day lives.

For this reason, the College Station Association of Neighborhoods board has once again carefully vetted candidates for the upcoming city council election and concluded that William Wright and Dennis Maloney are best positioned to lead our city.

William Wright is a newcomer to politics, but not to College Station. Wright grew up here, graduated from Texas A&M in 2011 and has chosen to raise his family here.

He is well prepared, having gone through Citizen's University, Citizens’ Fire Academy, and Citizens’ Police Academy. Wright currently serves on both the Historic Preservation Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

His vision for our city is informed by both his life as resident and production supervisor at a prominent local business. He brings a fresh perspective, cognizant of our past but invested in our future.

Experience and knowledge are what Dennis Maloney offers. It would be hard to find someone with a longer record of service to our city.

Currently on the council, he also served from 1999-2005 and 2008-2011. A self-employed paint contractor, he epitomizes integrity, having steadfastly declined business from people who served on city committees or worked for the city.

His strong commitment to our community is evidenced by his voting record. Maloney has one litmus test when voting on an issue: "Will it make College Station a better city?" If it does, he'll support it.

While CSAN works to ensure that neighborhood concerns are given high priority, more than anything, we seek candidates who are committed to making College Station a great place to live as well as a city where businesses thrive.

Vote for the candidates who are committed to that, too: Wright and Maloney.

RICHARD WOODWARD, president

College Station Association of Neighborhoods

College Station

 

