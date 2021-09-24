CSAN recommends council candidates

While most of the media’s attention is on state and national politics, local government is what has the most direct impact on our day-to-day lives.

For this reason, the College Station Association of Neighborhoods board has once again carefully vetted candidates for the upcoming city council election and concluded that William Wright and Dennis Maloney are best positioned to lead our city.

William Wright is a newcomer to politics, but not to College Station. Wright grew up here, graduated from Texas A&M in 2011 and has chosen to raise his family here.

He is well prepared, having gone through Citizen's University, Citizens’ Fire Academy, and Citizens’ Police Academy. Wright currently serves on both the Historic Preservation Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

His vision for our city is informed by both his life as resident and production supervisor at a prominent local business. He brings a fresh perspective, cognizant of our past but invested in our future.

Experience and knowledge are what Dennis Maloney offers. It would be hard to find someone with a longer record of service to our city.