CS taxpayers will pay more next year

It was disappointing that the opening sentence in The Eagle's recent article about the city of College Station budget stated that "tax rate comes down" and "decreased property tax rate."

Obviously, the taxes paid by the owners of virtually every property in College Station will increase. That is the bottom line. It is unfortunate that The Eagle is complicit in hiding this tax increase.

Of course, my disappointment in The Eagle is small compared to my dismay at the City's actions — a 16.48% overall budget increase compared to last year as well as a 10% increase in most utility rates.

I can't decide if the extra $150,000 for bird blinds is but one example of waste or just a funny afterthought.

By the way, note that most, if not all, of the Council Members have their property taxes frozen so are insulated from this increase!

DONALD DEERE

College Station