CS native works to better community
William Wright is running for College Station City Council, Place 4, and his youthful perspective would be a valuable addition to the council. He is hard-working, dependable, and committed to both neighborhood integrity and planned business growth.

William was reared in College Station, went through school in the College Station school district, and graduated from Texas A&M, Class of ’11, with a degree in history.

William’s career is in business in a leadership role. He is a production supervisor who deals daily with 30 direct reports spread across multiple teams in a large company located in South College Station.

I met William Wright while serving on the College Station Historic Preservation Committee and I have seldom met a person of his age who is so dedicated to the city in which he lives. 

Not only has he attended the Citizens Academy, the Citizens Fire Academy, and the Citizens Police Academy, he currently is serving on the Historic Preservation Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission. 

William is also on a committee looking into ways to preserve the history and the future of the McCulloch Subdivision, the first African American residential area of College Station.

Since all of these are volunteer activities, it is evident that William is willing to spend his free time working for the good of the residents of College Station, both for the present and for the future.

A good friend of mine would call this a “rah-rah speech” and that would fit since I was once a College Station cheerleader! 

So, loudly and clearly, I ask you to please  vote the Wright way for city council, Place 4.   

SHERRY FRISK

College Station

