One of the most important responsibilities of a city is to enforce the law. If the city stops enforcing the speed limit, people will speed and people will get hurt. If a law continues to serve the public, that law should be enforced.

For too long, there has been no significant prosecution of violators of College Station’s decades-old occupancy law. And as a result, many of College Station’s single-family neighborhoods are dominated by homes with 5 or more residents and cheaply-constructed AgShacks with five, six or more bedrooms. This has resulted in unfair tax burdens on homeowners, elimination of working-class housing, and uncontrolled shifts in the nature of our city’s neighborhoods.

There are some signs of progress. The city council recently passed a new housing type that will make it more difficult to build AgShacks in single-family neighborhoods. Also, the city soon will start designating certain areas as “middle housing,” where higher density housing will be allowed.

These changes only will protect neighborhoods, however, if the city also starts enforcing the law. Unfortunately, there has been substantial confusion on this. On March 9th Gen. Joe Ramirez, A&M’s vice president of student affairs, indicated that he had negotiated an amnesty with the city on the enforcement of the occupancy restriction and he indicated that he was hoping to extend that well into 2024.

While the city manager issued a statement indicating that no agreement had been reached on an amnesty, it did not state directly that violators will be vigorously prosecuted.

College Station must state unequivocally that it will proactively prosecute those who put more than four unrelated people where that currently is not allowed.

Only then will the rental market respond and there will be some hope to finally bring the problem of over occupancy in single family neighborhoods under control.

RICHARD WOODWARD

College Station