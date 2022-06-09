CS is about to face financial woes

On May 20, Councilman John Crompton gave the city of College Station an acknowledgement that this is his last term on the city council. For his service and honorable conduct, he should be recognized and thanked.

However, he also gave us a warning — a warning I shared with the city, nearly word for word, two years ago. Our fiscal house is not in order and cannot be re-assembled with passive attention or language.

While both I and Crompton might have different methods to solve this problem, our concerns are mutual. Let us take a quick walk through the issues.

• Costs of government are rising so fast it will necessitate a raising of taxes on top of nearly every fee and new fees.

• The cost of maintenance of some of our infrastructure will be nearly $242 million (not withstanding interest on bonds) — the lion share falling on homeowners and renters who are increasingly being stretched with inflationary pressures building each day

• Our debt has risen so fast that after this year, and next we only have about $100 million left before more taxes will be required because more bonding will be required — this was precisely my warning two years ago. The math simply does not add up.

If what Crompton said is true — “four to five years’ time you’re going to see a bond issue requesting operatorial money" — then everything is not OK. It's worse than we thought.

These problems can be solved only through unity of purpose. We are nearing our limits of political division — our community must come together to succeed, or we all will fail together.

CRAIG REGAN

College Station