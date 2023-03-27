Texas A&M's unique national facilities and associated new faculty and staff positions are providing the opportunity to attract leading scientists and engineers to move to Texas A&M.

This involves convincing them to come to live in the College Station/Bryan community, so the quality of that community is paramount. That is where glaring problems are apparent.

Residential neighborhoodsare overcrowded with illegal student residents. Loud cars peel up and down the street at night with no police intervention — their tire skid marks are ubiquitous.

Bike paths are few and unprotected. Empty “football” houses populate ghost neighborhoods. Parks are being destroyed for parking lots, playing fields and high rises.

The College Station City Council apparently turns a blind eye to these issues. It is enabling the illegal housing situations to abound, effectively turning much of the community into rowdy college dormitories. This council now is considering routing an unnecessary sewer line through our historic and vibrant Rosemary Drive neighborhood. The environmental impact would be severe, with loss of old growth trees and lengthy disruption.

This neighborhood is close to campus, but located in Bryan, another municipality, so the destruction does not impact College Station Council constituents. The affected residents have no representation, and the “costs” are offloaded.

The plan avoids the cost of a lift station, which would be only one of dozens already in operation across College Station and Bryan.

Members of the College Station City Council speak of neighborhood integrity, but appear to act differently. The quality of the College Station/Bryan community matters to me and is critical for recruiting outstanding leaders to come to Texas A&M.

Some indication that the College Station City Council together with Texas A&M are willing to address these issues and respect neighborhoods would be welcome.

RICHARD MILES

Bryan