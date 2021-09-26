 Skip to main content
CS Cemetery a good place for study
CS Cemetery a good place for study

Letters to the Editor

The article about the College Station Cemetery (Eagle, Sept. 20) is interesting. It would make an interesting series of articles about the history of the cemetery for The Eagle to run.

The cemetery has had several different owners throughout its history, one being the Methodist church.

For years, the A&M Garden Club had the cemetery as a club project. In cooperation with some A&M students, the club had a fountain built at the entrance area. Donations of roses and Arbor Day trees were done for years. Work days were held several times a year.

There is an area that can't be used in the south part of the cemetery because bodies are buried there — I think from yellow fever, much like what we have now from COVID-19, only worse, and those graves are unmarked.

This would be another area for the current A&M student project to check out.

JUDY SCHAFER

Bryan

