CS candidate has a heart for service

We have known John Nichols as our neighbor, colleague, and friend for more than 35 years.

We’ve always admired John’s energy and enthusiasm for community service. However, it wasn’t until we did a detailed review of John’s record that we understood just how much he’s done for all of us and for how long. Please let us share just some of John’s contributions to our community.

He has a distinguished record of civic and community service as president or chair of CS Noon Lions Club, BCS Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee, his HOA board and BV Symphony Society, to name just a few.

His city government service is distinguished and includes member of the CS City Council, mayor pro tem and chair of CS Planning and Zoning Commission and Parks and Recreation Board, among others.

An economist, and former head of the agricultural economics department at Texas A&M, John demonstrated his ability to lead a large and diverse team of faculty and professional staff along with responsibility for the department’s budget and financial resources.

John knows how to get things done, a critical skill for our diverse and rapidly growing community. He has earned endorsements from the CS Association of Neighborhoods, Professional Firefighters, and CS Association of Mayors.

His vision for CS’s future is: 1) excellence in council and city leadership 2) strong fiscal management 3) transportation and traffic management and 4) neighborhood stability and integrity.

John is everything we could possibly want in a mayor. A vote for John Nichols is a vote for a proven leader with a heart for service.

PAUL and ANN BUSCH

College Station

