Cruz should focus on Texas child abuse

I was appalled, horrified and fascinated by the charges by our Sen. Ted Cruz and other elected Republican senators and members of the House that Supreme Court nominee (and now Justice) Ketanji Brown Jackson was “pro-pedophile” and supported child abuse.

What is it about child abuse — which is a real problem with an enormous range of behavior — that so attracts Republicans running for president?

If Sen. Cruz truly cared about enlisting government to protect children, may I suggest he focus locally on the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Since 2020, more than 100 children have died while under state foster care. The federal lawsuit to force Texas to fix its system to help these children is 11 years old.

Why has the elected Republican leadership of Texas, which has ruled the state for decades and proudly proclaims it is “pro-life,” done so little to protect foster children under its care?

How many more children will die before the Department of Family and Protective Services is restructured and provided with the resources it needs to ensure the safety of young Texans?

JONATHAN COOPERSMITH

College Station