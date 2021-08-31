COVID rise due to focus on vaccines

Why is COVID rising again? I believe it is a failure to address the pandemic on multiple fronts, and currently, the focus is all on vaccines.

Vaccines are disease prevention and they work. But for many reasons (a lot of them incomprehensible to me), some people are refusing them. However, as a previous writer to The Eagle posted, it’s all about immunity.

Some who have had COVID still have antibodies many months later and can be checked via testing. So just because some aren't vaccinated, doesn’t mean that they do not have good immunity.

By the same token, getting the vaccine minimizes your chance of hospitalization/death, but does not guarantee it — especially if you are obese or smoke. Where is the emphasis on general health measures as a means to prevent COVID morbidity?

The constant hammer of vaccine, vaccine, vaccine is obviously not working in this country.

And masks. Common sense dictates if you sneeze in a mask, fewer droplets fly which means less chance of contamination.

I am perplexed that the same people who are claiming "freedom" not to wear a mask would be very upset if I exercised the "freedom" to sit next to them in a restaurant and blow cigarette smoke in their face (I don’t smoke, by the way).