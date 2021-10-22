Councilman was not wrong in statements

Dennis Maloney stuck his foot in his mouth again. That is one of the reasons I like him as a person and as an elected official.
Dennis says what is on his mind in an unfiltered way. Oh, I agree that what he said could seem offensive… unless you know even a little about Dennis.
For those who don’t know, Councilman Maloney referenced places in Texas with lower taxes that are primarily on the border by saying, in Spanish, that you have to be able to speak Spanish there. The real travesty is the nature of the attack against him.
Some in the development community have called for Councilman Maloney to resign. The development community opposes him because he is committed to what is best for the residents of College Station as a whole, even when it is not convenient for the business interests of those developers.
This is a lead story at KBTX. I’m sorry to see KBTX engaged in our local election process in such a biased way. The appearance is that it is bending to that part of the development community that invests heavily in local elections and advertising. Why did KBTX choose to interview two developer-connected officials from outside of College Station rather than interview Dennis’ Hispanic wife or his family members who live in the Rio Grande Valley where people speak Spanish, which was the nature of the reference?
Thanks to College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, the one College Station official whose interview appeared on KBTX, for understanding Councilman Maloney’s intention. I believe that any of our current council members in College Station would have responded similarly.
Come on, KBTX; you usually do better than this.
HUGH STEARNS
College Station