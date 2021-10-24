 Skip to main content
Councilman has an internal yardstick
Councilman has an internal yardstick

I instinctively like Dennis Maloney. He has what my 93-year-old mother calls his own internal yardstick. It means he has the ability to look at a thing and see it for what it is.

I don’t believe people are born with that.

He’s run his own small business for his entire adult life, and he has that hardnosed, commonsense perspective you see in a lot of small business owners. They either learn to be honest with themselves and see things for what they are, or they don’t survive.

They also feel responsible for their community. They create jobs and people depend on them. They pay taxes and care about how they’re spent. In his business, Dennis works directly with people in every segment of College Station’s population, and you can see that in his understanding of how people feel about the common things going on in their lives.

This is the best city council we’ve had in the 15 years we’ve owned a home here. It’s partly because each member has a unique skill set, but also very different experiences. They respect and listen to the public and they act as problem solvers rather than politicians.

Maloney brings an incredible amount of city experience from more than two decades of volunteer service, but to me his great contribution is simply the internal yardstick. It’s objective and it’s always the same length.

He’s the council member who states the obvious and correct solution, though it never seems obvious until he states it. 

FRED DUPRIEST

College Station

