Linda Harvell is further dividing the community with her hurtful rhetoric. While Harvell always has lacked the diplomacy and eloquence of a successful public servant, her recent comments about Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and Bryan residents are over the line.

Gutierrez’s comments were not helpful regarding the ongoing debate about College Station’s plan to install a new sewer line through the Beverley Estates neighborhood, but at least they were directed at the nature of the debate and its possible outcomes.

Harvell’s comments, on the other hand, were personal, ad hominem attacks on both Mayor Gutierrez as well as those Bryan residents present at the recent Monday night College Station Council meeting. When she chastised those residents for exercising their right to speak at "hear citizens," she (incorrectly) quoted the mayor and asked residents if this was how they wanted to be represented and instructed them to think about it.

This attack on the character of so many concerned, engaged residents, as well the Bryan mayor, are inexcusable. Sadly, they are also not unique to Harvell’s statements from the dais during her tenure as a city council member. It’s especially surprising given her so-called focus on neighborhood integrity and fights against similar infrastructure improvements in her own neighborhood.

An elected official should have learned by now the simple adage that you get more flies with honey than vinegar. One hopes Mayor John Nichols and Harvell's fellow council members will admonish her to develop a taste for honey as this debate continues and that the cities can reach an amicable resolution that is beneficial to both College Station taxpayers and Bryan residents.

College Station voters are certainly looking forward to a change in tone on council after the 2024 elections.

TONY MORRISON

College Station