Could coaching be involved in performance?

Dec 5, 2022

How ironic, the Nov. 26 Game Day front page made excuses for Aggie freshmen while extolling the accomplishments of LSU freshman Harold Perkins.

Could it be coaching?

JOHN GUIDO
College Station