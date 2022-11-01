Contract assures a cozy retirement

As this Aggie sees it, if Jimbo Fisher could coach football half as well as he negotiates contracts, my Aggies would be playing in the NFL.

In my many years in the business world, service contracts, with which I am familiar, are best written in such a way as to reward good performance and punish non-performance. However, with Jimbo's reported contract, he can, intentionally, lose every game, and just wait for John Sharp to fire him. Jim would then be able to take his $80 million to Florida, buy a rather nice boat, and never have to lift a finger. Ever!

By my rough calculation, $80 million invested in tax-free munis would produce for Jimbo (and his family in perpetuity) approximately $150,000 per month, net tax.

With those incentives, why sweat the work? Why face the media every week with another sad story? Why not just lie back and enjoy the benefits of a very plush contract. Plan on which boat to buy.

HUGH K. HIGGINS Jr.

Austin