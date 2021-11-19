 Skip to main content
Conservatives fear Big Bird
Poor conservatives are unhappy with Big Bird's tweets about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for kids.

Leading this charge against this poor puppet is noble "Cancun Cruz," who runs from cold weather and lets the rest of us freeze!

JAMES JONES

Bryan

