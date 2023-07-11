Having been one of many who have fought for many years to preserve “neighborhood integrity” in the face of the never-ending increases in enrollment at Texas A&M, I was shocked and appalled by code enforcement’s presentation and comments by the city manager at the June 22 College Station City Council meeting.

It is clear the plan now is to educate, and only educate. The code enforcement supervisor framed the absurdity of this strategy perfectly when he spoke of the necessity of educating anew each fall semester (wash rinse, repeat!). If education alone works, why were there still full trash cans in our streets in June after months of education that began last fall?

The idea that educating students will result in compliance has been proven wrong time and again. In order to receive a degree, A&M has requirements that must be met.

In order to have neighborhoods worth living in, can't residents expect that our city's laws be enforced?

As was heard from the Student Government Association president, the students know (how to break) the occupancy law and so why, on the lease, only four people "officially" sign.

Until, as in other college towns, there are meaningful consequences, it is the permanent residents who are being taken to the cleaners.

NAN CROUSE

College Station