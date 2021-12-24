Congress: Pass price on carbon now

These days it seems like there is nothing that Congress can accomplish. The latest example is the Build Back Better Act, an ambitious set of measures, many of them crucial to build our national response to the climate crisis.

Maybe we should focus on smaller measures that have broader support?

There is no longer any doubt that climate change is here and will get worse. We know we need to adapt, but we also know we need to make stronger efforts to prevent more future warming and associated weather disasters.

Experts all over the nation agree that the so-called energy transition — moving away from fossil fuels to power society — is an efficient way to mitigate worsening climate change.

The costs of this transition to society will be large, but they are dwarfed by the costs of future disasters under continued fossil fuel combustion.

The faster we transition (“electrify everything”) the higher the benefits, including a cleaner and healthier environment, energy security and lower costs of electricity.