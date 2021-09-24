 Skip to main content
Congress cannot control nature
In September 1938, at the age of 12, I went to the corner of 79th Street and 17th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. I want to experience the feel of a hurricane, such as the wind and rain. This was a powerful hurricane that continued northeast through New England. It was responsible for an estimated 682 deaths and the damage or destruction of 57,000 homes.

Recently, we heard a great deal about Hurricane Ida. Many residents of the Northeast suffered flooding and damage. Sadly, there were a number of deaths.

This storm chose the Northeast and New England as its path. This is the most densely populated area of our country. Had it gone through Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska, it would not have caused such devastation.

The senior senator from New York has opined that if the Congress passes certain legislation, such climate disasters largely would be eliminated. Nonsense!

The senator — and the public — must distinguish between weather and climate. The hurricane was a weather event.

You can't control the natural weather events through legislation from Washington. You can challenge nature, but if I were a betting man, I'd put my money on nature. Nature will win.

Mature is a powerful force.

RALPH A. ZINGARO

College Station

