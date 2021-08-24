Congratulations, President Biden, for the mess you created

What a mess! Several thousand U.S citizens are stranded throughout Afghanistan.

First, President Joe Biden abandoned the best airfield available without notifying our allies or the Afghan government. That did little to inspire confidence in our armed forces and our government.

Next, despite warnings that the Taliban quickly would take over the country, Biden told us that he relied on a "consensus" that the Afghan government would not fall before the end of the year. Why did the administration not plan for the worst?

France, Great Britain and Italy are going in and retrieving their citizens. Instead, U.S. citizens are told to come to the Kabul airport, but are not offered assurance of protection to the airport.

We are told that there is an "understanding" with the Taliban. Recent events suggest otherwise; even U.S. citizens have been beaten by the Taliban.

Then there is the situation for the Afghans who are eligible for rescue. To qualify, these persons must have certain documents. Trying to go through the Taliban check points, they quickly would be pulled aside and, most likely, executed.